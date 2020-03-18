Finance

Summarizing The Case For TC Energy Corporation (TRP), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

By Sue Brooks

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) shares are -28.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.75% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.60% and -32.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TRP stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the TRP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.51. The forecasts give the TC Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $61.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.36. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.59% or 3.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.67, up from the $0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.51, down -12.20% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is trading around $19.93 with a market cap of $8.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $209.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 22.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 19.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $681.99 million and represent 12.30% of shares outstanding.

