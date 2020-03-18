Summarizing The Case For Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) shares are -20.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.90% or $1.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.26% and -16.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 25, 2019, Standpoint Research recommended the VIV stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on August 01, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VIV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.36. The forecasts give the Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.77. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.5% or 4.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.84, down -11.20% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.94 for the next year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), on the other hand, is trading around $89.50 with a market cap of $19.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at AmerisourceBergen Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 279,458 shares. Insider sales totaled 274,187 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 57.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.40% with a share float percentage of 148.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AmerisourceBergen Corporation having a total of 1,011 institutions that hold shares in the company.