Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) turns bearish with loss of -0.94 points

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -61.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $34.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $29.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.2% off the consensus price target high of $39.59 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 41.36% higher than the price target low of $21.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is -49.56% and -56.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.87 million and changing -6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -58.47% off its SMA200. SU registered -63.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.23.

The stock witnessed a -57.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.37%, and is -37.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 12889 employees, a market worth around $24.47B and $27.83B in sales. and $27.83B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.57 and Fwd P/E is 5.56. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.62% and -63.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $7.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

926 institutions hold shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), with 213.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 72.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.53B with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 72.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares valued at $2.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the SU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 73.46 million shares valued at $2.41 billion to account for 4.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 47.77 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 47.0 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -52.89% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -54.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.