Tenaris S.A. (TS) Vs. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Those Ticking Clocks

By Richard Addington

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) shares are -55.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.67% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.25% and -51.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the TS stock is a In-line, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.68. The forecasts give the Tenaris S.A. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.94% or 9.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.70% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.04, up 0.90% from $1.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.04 with a market cap of $215.44M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 200,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.15M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.10% with a share float percentage of 67.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abeona Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Great Point Partners LLC with over 7.21 million shares worth more than $23.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Great Point Partners LLC held 14.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 6.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.15 million and represent 12.65% of shares outstanding.

