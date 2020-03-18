Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) makes -13.44% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -10.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.50 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is -13.72% and -18.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.12 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -21.56% off its SMA200. TME registered -45.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.37.

The stock witnessed a -20.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.06%, and is -13.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3041 employees, a market worth around $17.90B and $3.38B in sales. and $3.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 59.66 and Fwd P/E is 23.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -47.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $6.61B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 693.60% in year-over-year returns.