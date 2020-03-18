The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Vs. Baozun Inc. (BZUN): Updated Outlook

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) shares are -21.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.48% or $2.96 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.40% and -29.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ALL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ALL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $87.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.67. The forecasts give the The Allstate Corporation stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.35% or -1.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.40% in the current quarter to $2.96, up from the $2.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.4, up 4.00% from $10.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.28 and $2.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 784,311 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 588,453. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 364,903 and 149,469 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shebik Steven E, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 35,014 shares worth $3.63 million at $103.64 per share on Aug 07. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. had earlier sold another 27,650 ALL shares valued at $2.99 million on Sep 23. The shares were sold at $108.30 per share. Merten Jesse E (EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC) sold 900 shares at $102.27 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $92043.0 while Shebik Steven E, (Vice Chairman) sold 26,446 shares on Aug 05 for $2.74 million with each share fetching $103.56.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), on the other hand, is trading around $26.28 with a market cap of $1.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $281.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.50% with a share float percentage of 57.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baozun Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.53 million shares worth more than $249.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 14.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.44 million and represent 9.76% of shares outstanding.