The decline in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -23.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $4.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.21% off the consensus price target high of $6.05 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.11% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is -23.11% and -20.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.77 million and changing 5.32% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. HMY registered 42.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.07.

The stock witnessed a -11.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.17%, and is -22.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.74% over the week and 11.16% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 32837 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.77B in sales. and $1.77B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.17. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.43% and -38.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.40% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), with institutional investors hold 36.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 710.71M, and float is at 433.12M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 36.75% of the Float.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 43.88% up over the past 12 months. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 203.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.