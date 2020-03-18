The decline in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -50.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.17 and a high of $106.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $43.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42%.

Currently trading at $46.77, the stock is -36.58% and -45.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.12 million and changing 7.89% at the moment leaves the stock -48.45% off its SMA200. PRU registered -51.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.50.

The stock witnessed a -50.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.32%, and is -25.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.59% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 51511 employees, a market worth around $23.24B and $65.12B in sales. and $65.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.62 and Fwd P/E is 3.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.34% and -56.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.94 with sales reaching $14.21B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

1,386 institutions hold shares in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 67.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.96M, and float is at 395.91M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 66.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.17 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the PRU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.74 million shares valued at $2.98 billion to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 20.02 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $1.88 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 18.51 million with a market value of $1.74 billion.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silitch Nicholas C, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Silitch Nicholas C sold 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $88.17 per share for a total of $722994.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11599.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Woods Candace (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $94.32 per share for $140914.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9421.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,299 shares at an average price of $93.33 for $401205.0. The insider now directly holds 9,537 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -60.04% down over the past 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -63.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.