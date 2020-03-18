The decline in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is -38.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.58 and a high of $158.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The UTX stock was last observed hovering at around $90.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $166.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.39% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 15.6% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.84, the stock is -28.30% and -35.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.86 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -32.97% off its SMA200. UTX registered -26.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.34.

The stock witnessed a -39.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.72%, and is -22.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.33% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) has around 243200 employees, a market worth around $84.26B and $77.05B in sales. and $77.05B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.48 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.50% and -41.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Technologies Corporation (UTX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $18.36B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Top Institutional Holders

2,554 institutions hold shares in United Technologies Corporation (UTX), with 976.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 83.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 907.60M, and float is at 864.32M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 83.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 90.4 million shares valued at $13.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.45% of the UTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 70.31 million shares valued at $10.53 billion to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 57.64 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $8.63 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 23.44 million with a market value of $3.51 billion.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at United Technologies Corporation (UTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Amato Elizabeth B, the company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Amato Elizabeth B sold 4,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $139.56 per share for a total of $584041.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17887.0 shares.

United Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Dumais Michael R (EVP, Operations & Strategy) sold a total of 18,640 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $154.35 per share for $2.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29664.0 shares of the UTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, HAYES GREGORY (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 92,916 shares at an average price of $154.41 for $14.35 million. The insider now directly holds 256,205 shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX).

United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 7.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.14% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.