The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Vs. Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Which Is Riskier?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares are -30.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.59% or $4.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.93% and -33.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Odeon recommended the GS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Odeon had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $158.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $259.39. The forecasts give the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock a price target range of $367.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $180.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.77% or 11.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $6, up from the $5.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $23.79, down 0.00% from $21.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.86 and $6.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $27.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 99,588 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,991. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,588 and 89,326 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), on the other hand, is trading around $31.47 with a market cap of $9.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Hologic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 682,003 shares. Insider sales totaled 504,690 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 829.4k shares after the latest sales, with 32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 262.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hologic Inc. having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.09 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 30.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 11.45% of shares outstanding.