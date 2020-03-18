The Kroger Co. (KR) And Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Among Headliners

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares are 13.83% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.11% or $1.9 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 17.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.23% and 16.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the KR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 06, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.22. The forecasts give the The Kroger Co. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 10.81% or -37.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.76, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.36, up 1.80% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,115,367 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 887,159. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 632,361 and 247,576 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clark Robert W, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $645004.0 at $32.25 per share on Mar 10. The Executive VP and COO had earlier sold another 17,514 KR shares valued at $513686.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $29.33 per share. FIKE CARIN L (Vice President and Treasurer) sold 4,000 shares at $32.52 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $130072.0 while Massa Timothy A, (Senior Vice President) sold 8,000 shares on Mar 10 for $250960.0 with each share fetching $31.37.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), on the other hand, is trading around $8.88 with a market cap of $9.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Regions Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 167,778 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,805 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 51.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.24M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 952.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regions Financial Corporation having a total of 1,038 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.42 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 83.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.