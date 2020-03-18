Finance

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) turns bearish with loss of -0.41 points

By Winifred Gerald

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is -72.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $13.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is -42.84% and -57.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.4 million and changing -15.41% at the moment leaves the stock -69.44% off its SMA200. MIK registered -80.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.33.

The stock witnessed a -50.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.95%, and is -37.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.74% over the week and 17.37% over the month.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $427.03M and $5.14B in sales. and $5.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.30 and Fwd P/E is 1.04. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.36% and -83.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Analyst Forecasts

The Michaels Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK), with 637.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 119.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.79M, and float is at 93.35M with Short Float at 36.84%. Institutions hold 119.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 million shares valued at $427.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.97% of the MIK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 20.39 million shares valued at $164.98 million to account for 13.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.57 million shares representing 8.56% and valued at over $101.65 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $67.21 million.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAPPAS PHILO, the company’s Pres. – Merch. & Supply Chain. SEC filings show that PAPPAS PHILO sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $8259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64910.0 shares.

The Michaels Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that RAFF BERYL (Director) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $7.47 per share for $50049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30993.0 shares of the MIK stock.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GameStop Corp. (GME) that is trading -61.79% down over the past 12 months. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is -38.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.57% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.66.

