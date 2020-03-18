The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), KeyCorp (KEY)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are -17.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.68% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.58% and -22.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Mizuho recommended the ABBV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on February 27, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ABBV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $73.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $100.85. The forecasts give the AbbVie Inc. stock a price target range of $106.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.11% or 13.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $2.24, up from the $2.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.67, up 8.10% from $8.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.35 and $2.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 867,495 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 369,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 620,828 and 277,381 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., a EVP, Chief HR Officer at the company, sold 15,515 shares worth $1.16 million at $75.02 per share on Sep 27. The Director had earlier bought another 2,875 ABBV shares valued at $252617.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $87.87 per share. Schumacher Laura J (Vice Chairman) bought 25,000 shares at $70.42 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $1.76 million while Donoghoe Nicholas, (SVP, Enterprise Innovation) bought 7,525 shares on Aug 29 for $498057.0 with each share fetching $66.19.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), on the other hand, is trading around $10.24 with a market cap of $11.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at KeyCorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 1,742,352 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,378,644 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.51M shares after the latest sales, with 19.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 965.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KeyCorp having a total of 1,079 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.75 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.