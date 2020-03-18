The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares are -66.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.32% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.88% down YTD and -55.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.05% and -49.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the AXAS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AXAS stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.12. The forecasts give the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $1.23 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.08. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.24% or -50.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -11.00% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,013,445 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,660 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WATSON ROBERT L G, a President/CEO at the company, bought 35,380 shares worth $9906.0 at $0.28 per share on Feb 07. The VP – Contracts and Marketing had earlier bought another 35,380 AXAS shares valued at $9906.0 on Feb 07. The shares were bought at $0.28 per share. Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) bought 35,380 shares at $0.28 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $9906.0 while Krog George William Jr, (VP Chief Accounting Officer) bought 35,380 shares on Feb 07 for $9906.0 with each share fetching $0.28.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), on the other hand, is trading around $13.58 with a market cap of $1.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SFIX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $194.29 million. This represented a 57.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $451.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $799.73 million from $797.33 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $134.59 million while total current assets were at $486.33 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $38.24 million, significantly lower than the $57.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $26.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 125 times at Stitch Fix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 61 times and accounting for 1,343,915 shares. Insider sales totaled 799,449 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.89M shares after the latest sales, with 19.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 53.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stitch Fix Inc. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 5.36 million shares worth more than $137.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Jackson Square Partners, LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 4.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.23 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.