The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares are 9.65% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.57% or $1.98 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 18.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.69% and 28.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the COG stock is a Positive, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the COG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.31. The forecasts give the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.46% or -36.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.69, down -22.20% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 872,317 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 492,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 818,777 and 328,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

DINGES DAN O, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 16,755 shares worth $272771.0 at $16.28 per share on Aug 16. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier bought another 3,245 COG shares valued at $53951.0 on Aug 19. The shares were bought at $16.63 per share. BEST RHYS J (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $16.39 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $40968.0 while BEST RHYS J, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Aug 15 for $81335.0 with each share fetching $16.27.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), on the other hand, is trading around $73.79 with a market cap of $62.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $134.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Lowe’s Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 33,874 shares. Insider sales totaled 462 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 758.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lowe’s Companies Inc. having a total of 1,841 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.99 million shares worth more than $7.22 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.