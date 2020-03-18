The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Huntsman Corporation (HUN), Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) shares are -37.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.37% or $1.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.75% and -28.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 09, 2019, Citigroup recommended the HUN stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 15, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HUN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.71. The forecasts give the Huntsman Corporation stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.97% or 20.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.51, up 0.10% from $1.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 905,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 329,218. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 813,173 and 273,610 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hankins Anthony P, a CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $29000.0 at $14.50 per share on Mar 12. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier bought another 5,000 HUN shares valued at $73647.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $14.73 per share. STRYKER DAVID M (Exec VP, GC and Sec) bought 2,500 shares at $15.00 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $37500.0 while Hankins Anthony P, (CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 11 for $32358.0 with each share fetching $16.18.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $53.56M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Sesen Bio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.31M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.20% with a share float percentage of 103.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sesen Bio Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company.