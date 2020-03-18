The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Service Properties Trust (SVC), Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares are -76.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.54% or -$0.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -75.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.30% and -74.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SVC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.25. The forecasts give the Service Properties Trust stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.85% or 64.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 50,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,577. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), on the other hand, is trading around $99.62 with a market cap of $21.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 178 times at Entergy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 73 times and accounting for 500,780 shares. Insider sales totaled 458,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 105 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 525.28k shares after the latest sales, with 44.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 199.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entergy Corporation having a total of 978 institutions that hold shares in the company.