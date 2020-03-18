the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) Vs. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN): Those Ticking Clocks

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares are -27.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.25% or $0.99 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.03% and -45.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, Stephens recommended the RUBI stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 20, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the RUBI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.90. The forecasts give the the Rubicon Project Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.0% or 41.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 41.70% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.16, up 15.40% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 170,318 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 811,783. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 290,856 in purchases and sales respectively.

ADDANTE FRANK, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $292500.0 at $11.70 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 25,000 RUBI shares valued at $126000.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $5.04 per share. Feldman Jonathan (Co-General Counsel & Secretary) sold 15,670 shares at $10.34 per share on Jan 16 for a total of $162028.0 while Day David, (CFO) sold 24,547 shares on Jan 16 for $255534.0 with each share fetching $10.41.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $38.25 with a market cap of $9.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.14 and spell out a less modest performance – a -5.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.20% with a share float percentage of 223.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QIAGEN N.V. having a total of 605 institutions that hold shares in the company.