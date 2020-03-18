These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), General Motors Company (GM)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are -33.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.36% and -38.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Wedbush recommended the AGNC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AGNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.48. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.09.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 95.40% from $2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 343,817 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,120. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 308,815 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kain Gary D, a Director, CEO, and CIO at the company, bought 97,802 shares worth $1.73 million at $17.73 per share on May 28. The Director had earlier bought another 7,350 AGNC shares valued at $125060.0 on Nov 05. The shares were bought at $17.02 per share. Kain Gary D (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought 7,500 shares at $17.01 per share on May 24 for a total of $127575.0 while Kain Gary D, (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought 1,300 shares on May 24 for $32682.0 with each share fetching $25.14.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), on the other hand, is trading around $20.32 with a market cap of $32.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at General Motors Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 955,728 shares. Insider sales totaled 387,835 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 102.9M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.30% with a share float percentage of 1.33B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Motors Company having a total of 1,439 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 102.99 million shares worth more than $3.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 99.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.