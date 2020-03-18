These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Aon plc (AON), Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) shares are -21.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.55% or -$6.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.17% and -30.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the AON stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AON stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $164.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $230.07. The forecasts give the Aon plc stock a price target range of $265.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $180.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.94% or 8.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $3.68, up from the $3.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.41, up 5.70% from $9.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.11 and $2.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 63 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 464,233 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 317,963. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 408,619 and 254,153 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Connor Michael J, a Co-President at the company, sold 25,250 shares worth $5.92 million at $234.59 per share on Feb 18. The Principal Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 1,250 AON shares valued at $200850.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $160.68 per share. Davies Christa (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,354 shares at $233.77 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $550286.0 while Goland Anthony R, (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 15,040 shares on Feb 18 for $3.53 million with each share fetching $235.00.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), on the other hand, is trading around $54.61 with a market cap of $8.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Henry Schein Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 207,733 shares. Insider sales totaled 269,170 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with -7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 141.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Henry Schein Inc. having a total of 813 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.53 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD, with the investment firm holding over 14.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $994.65 million and represent 10.40% of shares outstanding.