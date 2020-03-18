These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: BioNTech SE (BNTX), ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are 96.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 66.50% or $26.6 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 105.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 96.11% and 116.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, SVB Leerink recommended the BNTX stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BNTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.25. The forecasts give the BioNTech SE stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -41.7% or -202.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.89 for the next year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.00 with a market cap of $182.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at ADMA Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 4,951,555 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.35M shares after the latest sales, with 355.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.90% with a share float percentage of 63.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADMA Biologics Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.52 million shares worth more than $46.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.67 million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.