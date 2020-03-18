These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Ford Motor Company (F), Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are -46.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.97% and -38.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the F stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the F stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.29. The forecasts give the Ford Motor Company stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.46% or 16.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.92, down -3.40% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,119,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,157,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,725,296 and 1,754,020 in purchases and sales respectively.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $53586.0 at $5.36 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 F shares valued at $50990.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.10 per share. LECHLEITER JOHN C (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $8.14 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $81400.0 while HACKETT JAMES P, (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 03 for $177200.0 with each share fetching $8.86.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), on the other hand, is trading around $5.25 with a market cap of $15.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Energy Transfer LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 14,447,604 shares. Insider sales totaled 179,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 45.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 371.26M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.40% with a share float percentage of 2.31B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 871 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 112.37 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 108.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 billion and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.