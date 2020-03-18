These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares are -41.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.36% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.72% and -41.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, UBS recommended the IR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $21.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $126.73. The forecasts give the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.13% or 25.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.40% in the current quarter to $0.56, down from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.19, down -18.60% from $6.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.63 and $1.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 21,816. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 294,624 and 20,265 in purchases and sales respectively.

AVEDON MARCIA J, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 9,906 shares worth $1.44 million at $145.79 per share on Feb 20. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 62,518 IR shares valued at $9.11 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $145.78 per share. AVEDON MARCIA J (Executive Vice President) sold 925 shares at $144.36 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $133536.0 while AVEDON MARCIA J, (Executive Vice President) sold 1,004 shares on Feb 10 for $143725.0 with each share fetching $143.15.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), on the other hand, is trading around $113.96 with a market cap of $78.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $174.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 155 times at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 819,495 shares. Insider sales totaled 933,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 103 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -51.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 612.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. having a total of 1,512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.72 million shares worth more than $6.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.