These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

By Sue Brooks

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) shares are -12.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.23% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.73% and -15.63% over the month.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), on the other hand, is trading around $19.51 with a market cap of $2.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Patterson Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 716 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,252 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 84.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson Companies Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.85 million shares worth more than $263.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $253.24 million and represent 12.91% of shares outstanding.

