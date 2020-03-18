These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) shares are -22.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.13% or $0.8 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.27% and -20.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the HCC stock is a Hold, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HCC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.25. The forecasts give the Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.36% or 18.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.40% in the current quarter to $1.68, down from the $1.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.52, down -8.40% from $8.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 126,530 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,607. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,483 and 30,968 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHELLER WALTER J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 4,547 shares worth $122951.0 at $27.04 per share on Jun 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 1,200 HCC shares valued at $26664.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $22.22 per share. Gant Kelli K. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,709 shares at $27.04 per share on Jun 04 for a total of $46211.0 while Chopin Brian M, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,068 shares on Jun 04 for $28975.0 with each share fetching $27.13.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), on the other hand, is trading around $67.06 with a market cap of $7.70B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Albemarle Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 188,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,377 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 750.88k shares after the latest sales, with 21.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 105.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albemarle Corporation having a total of 845 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.88 million shares worth more than $940.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 9.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $682.62 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.