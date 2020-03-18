Things appear to be looking up for Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is -1.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -27.30% and -19.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.22 million and changing 12.10% at the moment leaves the stock -59.36% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -73.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6900.

The stock witnessed a -12.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.76%, and is -20.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.72% over the week and 27.18% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $37.73M and $4.60M in sales. and $4.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 24.18% and -86.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.40%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 97.90% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 8.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 9.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.55M, and float is at 108.63M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 9.61% of the Float.