This Could Be A Brutal Week For Apple Inc. (AAPL), Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are -13.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.40% or $10.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.38% and -22.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the AAPL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 13, 2020. 43 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AAPL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 43 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 26 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $252.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $331.20. The forecasts give the Apple Inc. stock a price target range of $400.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $207.77. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.78% or -21.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $2.57, up from the $2.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.27, up 6.20% from $11.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.06 and $2.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,236,912 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,208,830. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 41,463 and 8,309 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEVINSON ARTHUR D, a Director at the company, sold 37,394 shares worth $9.64 million at $257.79 per share on Nov 05. The Director had earlier sold another 1,429 AAPL shares valued at $434573.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $304.11 per share. O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) sold 12,459 shares at $234.04 per share on Oct 16 for a total of $2.92 million while KONDO CHRIS, (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 3,932 shares on Oct 16 for $917178.0 with each share fetching $233.26.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), on the other hand, is trading around $1.55 with a market cap of $31.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Aytu BioScience Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 143,788 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 848.45k shares after the latest sales, with -141.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aytu BioScience Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.