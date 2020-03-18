Industry

This Could Be A Brutal Week For ArcelorMittal (MT), Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

By Sue Brooks

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares are -54.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.88% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.11% and -53.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, UBS recommended the MT stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on November 13, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MT stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.82. The forecasts give the ArcelorMittal stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.95. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.48% or 38.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 52.20% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $1.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.14, down -5.50% from $1.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.94 for the next year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET), on the other hand, is trading around $2.32 with a market cap of $360.77M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 94.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.58% with a share float percentage of 152.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vermilion Energy Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 7.91 million shares worth more than $129.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 6.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.51 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

