This Could Be A Brutal Week For H&R Block Inc. (HRB), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) shares are -26.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.50% or $1.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.57% and -22.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Barrington Research recommended the HRB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the HRB stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.17. The forecasts give the H&R Block Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.52% or 13.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.30% in the current quarter to $4.57, up from the $4.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.4, up 2.20% from $2.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and -$0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 235,177 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 74,931. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The VP & Chief Acct Officer had earlier sold another 3,000 HRB shares valued at $86040.0 on Jul 02. The shares were sold at $28.68 per share.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.89 with a market cap of $357.75M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 370,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 350,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.80% with a share float percentage of 95.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $31.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 7.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.82 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.