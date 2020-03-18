This Could Be A Brutal Week For MGM Resorts International (MGM), JD.com Inc. (JD)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are -71.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.83% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -54.06% and -69.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the MGM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 12, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MGM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.71. The forecasts give the MGM Resorts International stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.71% or 64.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,403.80% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.66, down -5.30% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.44 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,190,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,327,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 286,352 and 798,517 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURREN JAMES, a CHAIRMAN & CEO at the company, sold 303,160 shares worth $9.75 million at $32.15 per share on Feb 19. The CHAIRMAN & CEO had earlier sold another 385,840 MGM shares valued at $12.41 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $32.17 per share. Meister Keith A. (Director) bought 295,000 shares at $31.21 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $9.21 million while Meister Keith A., (Director) bought 79,000 shares on Nov 04 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $29.43.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), on the other hand, is trading around $38.35 with a market cap of $61.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $333.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.10% with a share float percentage of 1.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com Inc. having a total of 910 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 52.85 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 44.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 3.69% of shares outstanding.