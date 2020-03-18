This Could Be A Brutal Week For Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares are -24.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.78% or $3.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.83% and -28.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TSCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 11, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TSCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $70.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.83. The forecasts give the Tractor Supply Company stock a price target range of $126.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.98% or 21.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.60% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.04, up 5.80% from $4.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.91 and $1.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 57 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 504,568 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 479,393. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 60,307 and 20,876 in purchases and sales respectively.

PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR, a EVP General Counsel at the company, sold 300 shares worth $29544.0 at $98.48 per share on Dec 13. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 1,273 TSCO shares valued at $125206.0 on Feb 14. The shares were bought at $98.36 per share. FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL (SVP Human Resources) sold 13,441 shares at $95.57 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $1.28 million while FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL, (SVP Human Resources) sold 17,857 shares on Jul 31 for $1.96 million with each share fetching $110.04.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), on the other hand, is trading around $15.38 with a market cap of $3.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.60% with a share float percentage of 185.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Janus Henderson Group plc having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. with over 30.67 million shares worth more than $749.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. held 16.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $446.02 million and represent 9.76% of shares outstanding.