This Could Be A Brutal Week For TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH), Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE: TPH) shares are -49.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.24% or -$1.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.59% and -54.91% over the month.

On November 01, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the TPH stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TPH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.71. The forecasts give the TRI Pointe Group Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.17% or 28.27%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.63, up 7.50% from $1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 311,990 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 121,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 250,502 and 121,651 in purchases and sales respectively.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), on the other hand, is trading around $393.02 with a market cap of $86.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $559.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $14.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Charter Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 284,891 shares. Insider sales totaled 201,758 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 62.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 147.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charter Communications Inc. having a total of 1,231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.66 million shares worth more than $5.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 11.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.46 billion and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.