Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), Wabtec Corporation (WAB)

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) shares are -41.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.81% or $1.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.85% and -43.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 31, 2019, Argus recommended the ACC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 08, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ACC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.11. The forecasts give the American Campus Communities Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.31% or 44.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.64, up 3.70% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 282,362 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 97,596. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 264,044 and 57,597 in purchases and sales respectively.

de Cardenas Jorge, a EVP, Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 9,788 shares worth $489987.0 at $50.06 per share on Oct 24. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 ACC shares valued at $425000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $42.50 per share.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is trading around $50.16 with a market cap of $10.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Wabtec Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 78,239 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,612 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.82M shares after the latest sales, with -61.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 180.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wabtec Corporation having a total of 1,016 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.66 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 17.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.