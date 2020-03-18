Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Cerus Corporation (CERS), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are -11.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.02% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.33% and -23.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, BTIG Research recommended the CERS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the CERS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the Cerus Corporation stock a price target range of $9.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.53% or 46.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.10% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 22.10% from -$0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 361,148 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 83,025. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 69,501 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANDERSON TIMOTHY B, a Director at the company, bought 9,639 shares worth $40002.0 at $4.15 per share on Jan 29. The Director had earlier bought another 3,614 CERS shares valued at $17165.0 on Feb 11. The shares were bought at $4.75 per share. MOORE TIMOTHY L. (Director) bought 3,614 shares at $4.15 per share on Jan 29 for a total of $14998.0 while NACHTSHEIM JAMI K, (Director) bought 2,410 shares on Jan 29 for $10002.0 with each share fetching $4.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), on the other hand, is trading around $5.02 with a market cap of $935.33M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 445,612 shares. Insider sales totaled 222,994 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 19.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 160.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.86 million shares worth more than $214.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.08 million and represent 13.03% of shares outstanding.