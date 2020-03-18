Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) shares are -70.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.08% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.91% and -68.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the DHC stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the Diversified Healthcare Trust stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.7% or 51.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -833.30% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, up 65.50% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 63,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,227. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), on the other hand, is trading around $19.70 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Healthcare Services Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 88,844 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,724 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 447.91k shares after the latest sales, with 18.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 73.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Services Group Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.19 million shares worth more than $223.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.12 million and represent 10.34% of shares outstanding.