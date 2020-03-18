Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – General Electric Company (GE), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are -36.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.31% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.00% and -44.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the GE stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.81. The forecasts give the General Electric Company stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.35% or 11.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.56, down -4.30% from $0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,502,217 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,955,337. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,855 and 133,238 in purchases and sales respectively.

Timko Thomas S, a Vice President at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $88300.0 at $8.83 per share on Aug 19. The Director had earlier bought another 6,500 GE shares valued at $50700.0 on Aug 23. The shares were bought at $7.80 per share. Strazik Scott (Senior Vice President) bought 34,836 shares at $8.01 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $279036.0 while Reynolds Paula Rosput, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Aug 15 for $40050.0 with each share fetching $8.01.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.58 with a market cap of $8.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 1,027,322 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 170.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 421.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 68.46 million shares worth more than $1.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 16.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.