Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), Sasol Limited (SSL)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are -21.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.38% or $15.76 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.26% and -32.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the LRCX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Positive on January 30, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LRCX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $229.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $335.76. The forecasts give the Lam Research Corporation stock a price target range of $400.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $250.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.67% or 8.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $4.38, up from the $3.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $16.26, up 6.50% from $14.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.77 and $5.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $20.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 76 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 200,512 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 299,545. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 152,680 and 137,039 in purchases and sales respectively.

EL MANSY YOUSSEF A, a Director at the company, sold 1,010 shares worth $328356.0 at $325.11 per share on Feb 06. The Executive Vice President & CTO had earlier sold another 18,048 LRCX shares valued at $5.35 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $296.64 per share. EL MANSY YOUSSEF A (Director) sold 1,350 shares at $325.10 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $438885.0 while ARCHER TIMOTHY, (President and CEO) sold 10,000 shares on Jan 31 for $3.08 million with each share fetching $308.00.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), on the other hand, is trading around $2.50 with a market cap of $1.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sasol Limited having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.