Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Roku Inc. (ROKU), Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are -48.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.80% or $5.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.61% and -46.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the ROKU stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 03, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ROKU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $69.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $151.72. The forecasts give the Roku Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.27% or -15.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.31, up 42.40% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 98 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 230 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,255,547 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,315,543. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,514 and 281,411 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ozgen Mustafa, a SVP and GM of Account Acquisit at the company, sold 6,272 shares worth $673454.0 at $107.37 per share on Mar 04. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary had earlier sold another 10,000 ROKU shares valued at $959352.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $95.94 per share. Rosenberg Scott A. (GM, Sr. VP Platform Business) sold 1,669 shares at $110.01 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $183607.0 while KAY STEPHEN H, (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,302 shares on Mar 04 for $143233.0 with each share fetching $110.01.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), on the other hand, is trading around $70.69 with a market cap of $144.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $121.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Chevron Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 134,173 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,770 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.49k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 1.88B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chevron Corporation having a total of 3,188 institutions that hold shares in the company.