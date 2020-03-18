Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), HEXO Corp. (HEXO)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares are -29.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.95% or $0.73 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.04% and -34.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the LUV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the LUV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.00. The forecasts give the Southwest Airlines Co. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.25% or -3.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.80% in the current quarter to $1.34, up from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.55, up 4.60% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 867,072 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 542,893. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,787 and 239,984 in purchases and sales respectively.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $127.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.60% with a share float percentage of 242.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company.