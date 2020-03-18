Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are 63.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.00% or $3.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 74.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.41% and 22.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the ZM stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Needham had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ZM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $111.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $102.67. The forecasts give the Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.93% or -102.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.44, up 47.20% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 281,948 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,707,315. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 281,372 and 524,323 in purchases and sales respectively.

Emergence Equity Partners III, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 73,168 shares worth $7.95 million at $108.63 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier sold another 73,168 ZM shares valued at $7.95 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $108.63 per share. Hammonds Kimberly (Director) sold 3,125 shares at $110.78 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $346201.0 while Pelosi Janine, (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 31,850 shares on Mar 09 for $3.44 million with each share fetching $107.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), on the other hand, is trading around $27.66 with a market cap of $8.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $122.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 347,416 shares. Insider sales totaled 235,749 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.58M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.90% with a share float percentage of 170.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 976 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.