Top attractive stock of the week – Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -55.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.03 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 27.84% higher than the price target low of $5.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is -41.78% and -49.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.74 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -47.20% off its SMA200. BCS registered -51.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.03.

The stock witnessed a -53.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.37%, and is -31.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 80800 employees, a market worth around $22.27B. Current P/E ratio is 5.86 and Fwd P/E is 4.29. Distance from 52-week low is 5.46% and -58.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barclays PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020. The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Barclays PLC (BCS), with institutional investors hold 2.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.24B, and float is at 4.29B with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 2.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 14.88 million shares valued at $141.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the BCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 5.72 million shares valued at $54.46 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.65 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $53.83 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $42.3 million.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -52.77% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -37.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.