Top attractive stock of the week – Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is -59.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.35% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -50.11% and -56.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -61.00% off its SMA200. CLNY registered -62.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96.

The stock witnessed a -60.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.55%, and is -43.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.16% over the week and 13.69% over the month.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $2.33B in sales. and $2.33B in sales Profit margin for the company is -51.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.97% and -68.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $29.55M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Top Institutional Holders

381 institutions hold shares in Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), with 9.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 83.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 709.56M, and float is at 477.24M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 82.16% of the Float.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRACK THOMAS JR, the company’s Executive Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BARRACK THOMAS JR sold 16,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.83 per share for a total of $403579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158793.0 shares.

Colony Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BARRACK THOMAS JR (Executive Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $24.82 per share for $80666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 175044.0 shares of the CLNY stock.