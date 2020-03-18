Markets

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Richard Addington

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -87.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $18.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -67.86% and -82.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.16 million and changing -6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -97.44% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -99.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9500.

The stock witnessed a -84.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.74%, and is -50.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.45% over the week and 25.78% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.56M and $51.20M in sales. and $51.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.27% and -99.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020. The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), with institutional investors hold 7.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.22M, and float is at 10.04M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 7.96% of the Float.

