Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is -48.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.01 and a high of $56.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9%.

Currently trading at $29.27, the stock is -34.34% and -42.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.86 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -42.94% off its SMA200. TFC registered -42.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.21.

The stock witnessed a -46.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.75%, and is -19.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.70% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $43.78B and $9.41B in sales. and $9.41B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.91% and -48.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Truist Financial Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $5.55B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.10% in year-over-year returns.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Top Institutional Holders

1,648 institutions hold shares in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), with 5.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 73.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.50B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 73.24% of the Float.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAYNARD EASTER A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MAYNARD EASTER A bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $34.20 per share for a total of $239411.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37640.0 shares.

Truist Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Maguire Michael Baron (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 4,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $54.82 per share for $266270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Maguire Michael Baron (Sr. Executive Vice President) disposed off 7,689 shares at an average price of $55.19 for $424356.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC).