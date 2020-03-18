United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) And Infosys Limited (INFY) Saying Scary Stuff?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are -65.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.53% or -$4.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.65% and -61.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, UBS recommended the UAL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the UAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.13. The forecasts give the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $111.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.37% or 12.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to -$0.25, down from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.73, down -11.60% from $12.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$14.86 and $4.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,564 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 200,556 and 88,863 in purchases and sales respectively.

Corvi Carolyn, a Director at the company, sold 1,016 shares worth $93299.0 at $91.83 per share on Oct 28. The Director had earlier sold another 1,013 UAL shares valued at $94270.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $93.06 per share. Corvi Carolyn (Director) sold 1,024 shares at $88.85 per share on Sep 27 for a total of $90982.0 while Corvi Carolyn, (Director) sold 1,032 shares on Sep 06 for $89134.0 with each share fetching $86.37.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.87 with a market cap of $38.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 4.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 565 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 56.87 million shares worth more than $586.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 36.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.4 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.