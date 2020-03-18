Unsafe At Current Price? – Abbott Laboratories (ABT), OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares are -8.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.91% or $5.83 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.72% and -11.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the ABT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $79.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.20. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.87.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.58, up 6.60% from $3.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 294 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,322,642 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,013,596. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,003,253 and 775,853 in purchases and sales respectively.

Watkin Jared, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 8,248 shares worth $676336.0 at $82.00 per share on Mar 06. The Vice President had earlier sold another 10,600 ABT shares valued at $869200.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $82.00 per share. Funck Robert E (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 1,356 shares at $77.89 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $105619.0 while WOODGRIFT RANDEL WILLIAM, (Senior Vice President) sold 1,420 shares on Mar 02 for $110604.0 with each share fetching $77.89.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.19 with a market cap of $19.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -27.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at OpGen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 12 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.22k shares after the latest sales, with -32.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.10% with a share float percentage of 5.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OpGen Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.