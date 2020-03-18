Unsafe At Current Price? – Apache Corporation (APA), VEREIT Inc. (VER)

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares are -82.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.32% or -$1.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -58.67% and -83.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the APA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 17, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the APA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.36. The forecasts give the Apache Corporation stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.95% or 25.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.13, down -16.30% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.24 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 467,864 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,286. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 409,114 and 204,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

Meyer William Mark, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $51840.0 at $25.92 per share on May 31. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APA shares valued at $109131.0 on Aug 07. The shares were bought at $21.83 per share. Ellis Juliet S (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $27.26 per share on May 24 for a total of $95407.0 while LOWE JOHN E, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on May 07 for $151250.0 with each share fetching $30.25.

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER), on the other hand, is trading around $5.40 with a market cap of $6.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at VEREIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,288,407 shares. Insider sales totaled 369,010 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.39M shares after the latest sales, with 10.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 1.07B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEREIT Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.