Unsafe At Current Price? – Colfax Corporation (CFX), HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) shares are -45.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.66% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.73% and -46.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the CFX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CFX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.75. The forecasts give the Colfax Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.6% or 27.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.90% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.15, up 4.80% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,814,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,943 and 22,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trerotola Matthew L., a President & CEO at the company, sold 22,317 shares worth $822158.0 at $36.84 per share on Jan 06. The Controller, PAO had earlier sold another 589 CFX shares valued at $21251.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $36.08 per share. PRYOR DANIEL A (EVP, Strategy & Business Dev.) sold 4,825 shares at $33.32 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $160764.0 while MacLean Jason, (SVP, CBS & Supply Chain) sold 1,125 shares on Nov 08 for $38444.0 with each share fetching $34.17.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), on the other hand, is trading around $42.02 with a market cap of $3.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at HealthEquity Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 46,386 shares. Insider sales totaled 54,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.59M shares after the latest sales, with -0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 69.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HealthEquity Inc. having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.91 million shares worth more than $660.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $493.29 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.