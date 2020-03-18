Unsafe At Current Price? – Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) shares are -3.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.50% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.72% down YTD and -1.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.91% and -6.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), on the other hand, is trading around $6.21 with a market cap of $4.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $322.31 million. This represented a 75.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.89 billion from $16.29 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.05 billion, significantly lower than the $1.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $346.31 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 398.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 66.85 million shares worth more than $784.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 65.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $763.2 million and represent 11.25% of shares outstanding.