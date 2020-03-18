Unsafe At Current Price? – Foot Locker Inc. (FL), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares are -38.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.48% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.12% and -40.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the FL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the FL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.55. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.11.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $1.43, down from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.86, up 0.90% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 87,518 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,954. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,436 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 7,000 FL shares valued at $283723.0 on Aug 09. The shares were sold at $40.53 per share.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), on the other hand, is trading around $21.84 with a market cap of $3.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 169,117 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,533 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 12.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.90% with a share float percentage of 133.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 465 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.51 million shares worth more than $502.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $423.14 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.